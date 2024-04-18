Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TSN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,421,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

