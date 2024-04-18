US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 73,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 124,894 shares.The stock last traded at $50.01 and had previously closed at $50.00.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIL. F M Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 29,471 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

