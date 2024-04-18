US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 73,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 124,894 shares.The stock last traded at $50.01 and had previously closed at $50.00.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
