Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director William Sean Guest Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$5,520,000.00.

Valeura Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:VLE opened at C$5.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$596.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.57 and a 12-month high of C$6.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Valeura Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

