Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $260,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,052,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,905,000 after purchasing an additional 332,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nutrien by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,374,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,381,000 after acquiring an additional 239,578 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,057,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,121,000 after acquiring an additional 131,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 85.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.95.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

