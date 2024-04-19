Flputnam Investment Management Co. Invests $215,000 in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

