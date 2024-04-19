Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $492.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $368.39 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $517.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

