U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.91.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:USB opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $4,073,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

