Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE OMC opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

