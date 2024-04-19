U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Barclays

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Shares of USB stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,073,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,324 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

