Wealth Alliance Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $110.88.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

