Wealth Alliance Trims Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Aptiv by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,978,000 after purchasing an additional 483,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $628,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,352 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,706,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

