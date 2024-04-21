6,200 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,148,000 after purchasing an additional 921,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

NYSE:WMB opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

