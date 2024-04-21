AECOM (ACM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on May 10th

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AECOM to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

AECOM Trading Up 0.1 %

ACM stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 207.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

