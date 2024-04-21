AECOM (ACM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on May 10th

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AECOM to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.
AECOM Trading Up 0.1 %
ACM stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 207.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.14.
Institutional Trading of AECOM
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
