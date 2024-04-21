Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

