Annaly Capital Management’s (NLY) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning

NLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.19.

Shares of NLY opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.02%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 23,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

