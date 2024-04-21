Arizona State Retirement System Sells 365 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Employers were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Employers by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Employers by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Employers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Employers by 1.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $44.36 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.40. Employers had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Employers

Employers Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.