Paul Roche Sells 5,541 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Roche sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.23, for a total value of C$616,316.56.

Paul Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Paul Roche sold 707 shares of Dollarama stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01.

Dollarama Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$112.80 on Friday. Dollarama Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$80.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$109.36.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

