Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 8.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $83.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.