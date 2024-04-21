Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Holdings Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 332.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Stock Down 3.8 %

Entegris stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

About Entegris



Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

