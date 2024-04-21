Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,097,359,000 after buying an additional 51,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,493,000 after purchasing an additional 109,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $864.00 target price (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $890.93.

Shares of DECK opened at $800.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $884.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.34. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $956.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

