J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 6,930 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 482,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,651,000 after acquiring an additional 37,119 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,667,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $104.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $101.91.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

