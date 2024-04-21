Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 353.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 40.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,416,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,823.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,587 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,591. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS opened at $158.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.18. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $189.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,981.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

