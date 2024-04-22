Analysts Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.60.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 1.2 %

HBM opened at C$10.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.48. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

