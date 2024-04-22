Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $762,000 in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in OSI Systems by 27.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3,585.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems stock opened at $135.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.85. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.11 and a 1 year high of $144.11.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,650. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

