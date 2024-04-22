Canton Hathaway LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.5% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $147.91 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

