Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Ashford Advisors LLC

Ashford Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 4.2% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ashford Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHB stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.