Ashford Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ashford Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $283.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $231.02 and a twelve month high of $300.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.58 and a 200-day moving average of $273.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.