SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 428 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Illumina by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Illumina by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.70.

Illumina Stock Up 0.6 %

Illumina stock opened at $117.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.82. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.19. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.58.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

