Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.74% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMAY. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,441.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

BATS:BMAY opened at $35.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.59.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

