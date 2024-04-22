The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $241.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $276.00 to $241.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.19.

Equifax Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $216.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. Equifax has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,215,000 after buying an additional 204,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,703,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,695,000 after buying an additional 40,642 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,762,000 after acquiring an additional 331,355 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

