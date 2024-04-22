Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 8,730 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $22,038,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 826,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after buying an additional 468,478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

