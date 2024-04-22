EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 525 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,584,000 after buying an additional 74,387 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,750,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $8,116,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $193.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.73 and its 200-day moving average is $194.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.52 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

