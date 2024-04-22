Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 14,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DE opened at $400.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

