Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 10.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGFV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $3.09 on Monday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $196.35 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.61%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.