O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $39,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,090.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,093.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,011.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.19.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

