Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eagle Materials (EXP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) in the last few weeks:

4/16/2024 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $238.00 to $273.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2024 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $244.00 to $311.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $290.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2024 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2024 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $238.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.25. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $272.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,362.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

