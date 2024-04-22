SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPHM. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 328,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1,833.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 433,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,422,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 197,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.24.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.15). Equities analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.