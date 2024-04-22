Signaturefd LLC Buys 183 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADM opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

