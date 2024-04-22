Alphabet (GOOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOOG stock opened at $155.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $161.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,620,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

