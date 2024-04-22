Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 2,924 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

