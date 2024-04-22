Cetera Trust Company N.A Makes New $248,000 Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,866 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 29,131,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after buying an additional 2,336,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,050,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,757,000 after acquiring an additional 236,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,808,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,996,000 after acquiring an additional 635,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

LYG stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.05 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

