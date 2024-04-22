Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Enbridge by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after acquiring an additional 664,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Enbridge by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,085,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $931,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,753 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

ENB stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

