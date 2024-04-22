EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 802 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

