Signaturefd LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after buying an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,534,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,857,000 after purchasing an additional 473,888 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $67.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

