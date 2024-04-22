The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,451 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.17% of Mosaic worth $19,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 30,429 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

