Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,615,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,530,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %

KKR stock opened at $92.62 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.