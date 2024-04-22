Xponance Inc. Sells 2,590 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,954 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.70.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $117.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $229.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.37 and its 200-day moving average is $127.82.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

