Xponance Inc. Buys 170 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,764,000 after purchasing an additional 260,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,688,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $92.62 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average is $82.22. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

