Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 7,556 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOCT. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 49,914 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.6 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a market cap of $169.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

