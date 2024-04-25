Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a £105 ($129.69) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.51% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($135.87) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £116.86 ($144.34).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £113.52 ($140.22) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £104.33. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 9,461 ($116.86) and a 1-year high of £123.48 ($152.52). The company has a market cap of £175.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,746.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.19.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

